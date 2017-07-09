Tigers, Braves, & Delta Devils selected for NBPA Top 50 Camp

Press Release from the Southwestern Athletic Conference

The list of players from each institution has been finalized in anticipation of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Top 50 Basketball Camp, will take place, July 20-22 at the Clark Atlanta University Center in Atlanta, GA.

The NBPA, in conjunction with the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) will hold the inaugural camp, which will feature 25 of the best players from each conference. Modeled after the NBPA's Top 100 Camp, players will receive skill development sessions on the court from current and retired NBA players and participate in leadership and life skills development sessions off the court.

The list of potential coaches for the event with a NBA playing career background includes New York Knicks forward Kyle O'Quinn (Norfolk State alum), Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington (Tennessee State alum), Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (Atlanta native), former Atlanta Hawk guard Gary Neal, Chicago Bulls guard Anthony Morrow, Utah Jazz guard Shelvin Mack and retired 12-year NBA veteran George Lynch.

Among those Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) players selected from each school include: (Note: If no school year is given, player was a senior this past academic season.)

Jackson State

G Paris Collins (6-4, 186, R-Sr., San Antonio, Texas / Warren HS)

F Darius Austin (6-6, 220, Sr., Centreville, Il. / UMKC)

Alcorn State

G A.J. Mosby (6-3, 160, Sr., Cartersville, Ga. / Cartersville HS)

F Reginal Johnson (6-5, 250, Sr., Monroe, La. / Richwood HS)

Mississippi Valley State

G Isaac Williams (6-4, 181, Powder Springs, Ga. / Barton CC)

G Marcus Romain (6-2, 174, Brooklyn, N.Y. / East Los Angeles CC)

Prairie View A&M

G Ja'Donta Blakely (6-0, 180, Lake Charles, La. / Southwest Christian College)

G Tevin Bellinger (6-0, 180, Hutto, Texas, Jacksonville College)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff

G/F Charles Jackson (6-5, 210, Jr., Cleveland, Miss. / Cleveland Eastside HS)

G Marcus Wallace (6-3, 180, Jr., Jackson, Miss. / Provine HS)

Grambling State

G Shirmaine Thomas (6-2, 180, Homer, La. / Tennessee Tech)

C Jason Perry-Murray (6-9, 220, Harlem, N.Y. / Fisk University)

Alabama A&M

G DeEderick Petty (5-10, 160, So., Bessemer, Ala. / Bessemer HS)

F Evan Wiley (6-6, 190, So., Huntsville, Ala. / Lee HS)

Alabama State

G/F Rodney Simeon 6-5, 215, Sr. / Miami, Fla. / Lawson State CC)

F Ed Jones (6-8, 200, Jr., Lairburn, Ga. / South Georgia Technical College)

Texas Southern

G Damontrae Jefferson (5-7, 150, So. / Milwaukee, Wisc. / Believe Prep)

C Trayvon Reed (7-2, 230, R-Jr., Mobile, Ala / Life Center Academy)

Southern

F Jared Sam (6-9, 210, Sr. / Baton Rouge, La. / Scotlandville HS)

G Eddie Reese (6-1, Jr. / Beverly Hills, MI / Northwest Kansas Technical College)

