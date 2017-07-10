Local animal shelter needs donations to replace air conditioner

By: Taylor Tucker

A local animal shelter in central Mississippi desperately needs donations to replace a broken air conditioner.

The Mississippi Animal Rescue League is raising money to replace the compressor in the air unit at its hospital.

MARL is an “open admission” animal shelter in central Mississippi, meaning they never turn away an animal in need. They have placed 58,000 pets into loving homes over the years.

MARL is a private 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation dedicated to the prevention of cruelty to animals. The rescue league was founded in 1969 and is the largest full service animal welfare organization in Central Mississippi.

Since MARL does not receive any general operating funds from any state or federal agency, they are asking for the community to step up and help them replace their air conditioning unit.

The rescue posted on their Facebook page that they cannot perform any spay and neuter surgeries until the air unit is repaired.

The goal to fix the air compressor is $3,500. To donate go to there website.

You can also call their office at (601) 969-1631.

