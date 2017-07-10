One in custody after 62-year-old man is shot in the stomach

One person is in custody after a shooting left one man injured in Downtown Jackson.

According to JPD Commander Tyree Jones, a 62-year-old man was shot in the stomach in the 1500 block of Grand Avenue.

Jada Sulton says she witnessed the shooting, and that she knows the victim. She says she was the one who first contacted authorities.

"The victim walked from up there, all the way down there where the field is, holding his chest and his lower stomach. He was like, 'I just got shot.' And that was when I hurried up and called AMR and the police," said Sulton.

Sulton says the victim's name is George. She told us the victim is well known in their neighborhood, and he would frequently walk up and down the street, talking to himself and holding a stick.

"He has this, like, mental disorder, so he doesn't really know any better," said Sulton.

Jackson Police believe George got into an argument and used the stick to threaten someone outside that person's home, and that the homeowner is the one who shot him.

"The shooter was questioned, and at this particular time, we're not looking to press any charges. It's still under investigation as well," said Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones.

The victim was taken to the hospital and it currently in critical condition. He was transported from 4th Avenue and Hemlock Street.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

