UPDATE: One in custody after 62-year-old man is shot in the stomach

One person is in custody after a shooting left one man injured in Downtown Jackson.

According to JPD Commander Tyree Jones, a 62-year-old man was shot in the stomach in the 1500 block of Grand Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital and it currently in critical condition. He was transported from 4th Avenue and Hemlock Street.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

