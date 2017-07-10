Junior League of Jackson launches Camp Junior Leadership Jumpstart at Tougaloo

Tougaloo College is not the first place that comes to mind for summer camp, but it is the perfect place for these campers because they are part of the Junior League of Jackson's week-long Camp "Junior Leadership Jump Start" program.

It's the League's four year partnership with Get 2 College and Operation Shoestring, targeting upcoming high school sophomores.

"Throughout the week, we'll be touring other Mississippi colleges," said Junior League spokesperson Ashley Rich. "We'll also be doing mock college applications and interviews. We'll be doing college jeopardy; lots of things just to broaden their skills and prepare them."

The next stops will be Alcorn State University and the University of Southern Mississippi.

With this camp, the Junior League hopes to help high school students better understand the value of attending college to gain skills needed for long-term academic and career success.

