JPD on the scene of double shooting on Crawford Street in Jackso - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

BREAKING

JPD on the scene of double shooting on Crawford Street in Jackson

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Jackson Police Department is on the scene of a double shooting in the 800 block of Crawford Street. 

According to a JPD tweet, two men were shot and are currently in stable condition. 

Officials say both of the victims may have shot one another. 

Our crew on the scene says there are at least six shell casings on Crawford Street. The area is sealed off and CSI is there. 

We will continue to update this developing story. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly