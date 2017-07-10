JPD on the scene of double shooting on Crawford Street in Jackson

The Jackson Police Department is on the scene of a double shooting in the 800 block of Crawford Street.

According to a JPD tweet, two men were shot and are currently in stable condition.

JPD on scene of double shooting, 800 blk. of Crawford St. Two males shot, both stable. Both victims possibly shot one another. More to come. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) July 10, 2017

Officials say both of the victims may have shot one another.

On MLK Dr & Crawford St in Jackson: At least two shot, one at UMMC, the other being transported now pic.twitter.com/u1OagS39t8 — Mike Evans (@crabblers) July 10, 2017

Our crew on the scene says there are at least six shell casings on Crawford Street. The area is sealed off and CSI is there.

At least 6 shell casings are on Crawford St. This area is sealed off. CSI here, as well as Commander Jones pic.twitter.com/ugF1SQRVhA — Mike Evans (@crabblers) July 10, 2017

We will continue to update this developing story.

