Mississippi Museum of Art Summer Camps helps mold future artists

Temperatures are sizzling and there's a great place for you and the kids to cool off and experience the state's culture.

Paintings, sculptures and quilts fill the Mississippi Museum of Arts, telling our story and molding future artists.

"Today we are exploring the foundations of art," said Summer Camp Instructor Cassandre Connolly to a class of students with colored pencils in hand.

This Monday, these young artists have the entire Mississippi Museum of Art to themselves.

Temperatures outside hover near 90, but cool jazz plays in the background of her printmaking and painting class.

After a walk through the galleries featuring works of Mississippi artists, students ages 11 to 14 are motivated to get to work.

"Creativity builds confidence," said Connolly. "I think it's great that in the summer the museum offers this summer camp so that the scholars can come into the building and really find inspiration from local artists, but also artists that are international or established elsewhere".

Just next door, the Little Masters are at work, a younger group of aspiring Picassos.

"We're gonna tell all about ourselves," Summer Camp Instructor Lesley Collins told her class. "Just like that piece we saw in the museum earlier".

The week long camp also reaches five to seven-year-olds creating visual arts like collages.

"It's really introducing them to the different art processes that are available to them," said Collins. "It's not just print making or photography. It's really color theory design one, from the ground up building those basic skills that they can use to build on for later on down the line when they take further art classes".

Exhibits like the "Mississippi Story" are free.

It features 250 works of Mississippi born artists.

Daycare classes, church groups, schools and other organizations are welcomed with prior notice to the museum.

"Look and Learn with Hoot" is another free program offered every third Friday.

Mascot Hoot the Owl visits with the children and reads a book related to art.

"Whether you're an amateur or maybe art is something you haven't explored yet personally, just come here and take a look around, take a slow walk through and I think anyone can come here and get inspired," said Public Relations Manager Lauren Von Foregger.

The museum is also looking for student volunteers who will receive community service hours.

The Mississippi Museum of Art is opened Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday noon - 5 p.m.

