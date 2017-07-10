Tennessee biker hit on Natchez Trace

A biker on the Natchez Trace In Tennessee was injured after being hit by a car over the weekend. This accident was caught on a Go Pro camera.

In the video, you can see the cyclists on the road, when the driver in a black SUV plows right into one of the riders, then leaves the scene of the accident. The biker, Tyler Noe, escaped with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the black Volvo has been identified as Marshall Grant Neely the third, of Franklin, Tennessee. He was charged with reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to immediately notify of an accident, and render aid.

"The Volvo SUV clipped him on purpose, hit it with precision so it looked pretty blatant," said Matthew Perkins of Indian Cycle.

Perkins watched the crash video and says he's had a few close calls on the Trace himself.

"The other problem is a lot of cyclists don't have a blinkie on the back of their bike or wearing high res jersey of some sort so visibility is key but we just need less distracted drivers," added Perkins. "It's always scary as a cyclist. "You could look up and they won't even be looking at the road."

Mississippi law states motorists must give bikers three feet of space when passing them. On the Natchez Trace, bikers have every right to ride and take up a lane if they wish.

Linda Johnson, visiting Mississippi from Nebraska, is taking a ride on the multi-use path. She says the road can sometimes be too dangerous.

"I think they think were slowing them down riding as a group but we make sure we ride single file and don't take up the road," said Johnson. We try to follow the rules exactly and sometimes you get somebody in a bad mood on the road."

