Woman charged with assaulting an officer back in Brookhaven after fleeing

A 38-year-old woman is back in Brookhaven after fleeing from police over the weekend.

Tiffany Smith who is a Brookhaven native, was arrested Sunday evening during a traffic stop in Columbus, Mississippi.

Smith was brought back to Brookhaven Monday.

According to Brookhaven Police Chief, Kenneth Collins, Smith was pulled over Saturday by an officer.

She appeared drunk to the officer on the scene. When the officer told Smith she was calling for a DUI unit Smith is accused of pushing down on the gas.

Chief Collins says the officer reached inside the car to grab the keys out of the ignition, and was dragged 15 feet, then knocked to the ground.

The female officer was taken to King's Daughters Medical Center where she was treated for minor scrapes and bruises.

Smith is charged with assault of a police officer.

