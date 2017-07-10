Animal Shelter reaches out to public when AC goes out

It literally got hot under the collar over at Mississippi's Animal Rescue League when one of the center's air conditioners went out its surgical unit.

Just like when humans are having surgery, animals need a sterile environment when getting spayed, neutered, or while having any other kind of operation, so having the surgery room cold and well circulated becomes vital in order to stop bacteria from thriving and spreading.



"It's to keep the air cleaner," said Richard Wooton with Mississippi Animal Shelter Rescue League. "It's not re-circulated. It's, actually, blown out of the building. You have to have those two compressors to work together, so they can get all of the air out. The air is sterile as it comes in."

Wooton says only one of the air compressors for the surgical wing needs to be fixed, a $3,500 repair compared to an $18,000 replacement. Both a blessing and a curse Wooton says, since during this time of year funds are stretched tight with nearly 80 animals being dropped off everyday.

"We are taking 65 to 85 animals a day," Wooton confirmed. "We have a lot of food we have to buy, a lot of people (are) having to take care of them so there is a lot going on."

After a few days of reaching out over Go Fund Me, the shelter ended up meeting its goal with a little extra to spare, which we're told some will go towards buying extra fans for the bigger dogs in the outdoor, shaded kennels.

