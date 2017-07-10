Watch List Season highlights Bulldogs, Golden Eagles, & Rebels

Watch List Season kicked off on Monday. The College Football Awards Association will reveal their respective watch lists over the next 2 weeks.

Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Southern Miss players are on the early radar for major awards. We'll update this page as Watch List Season continues

Maxwell Award (National Player of the Year)

QB Nick Fitzgerald (Mississippi State)

QB Shea Patterson (Ole Miss)

RB Ito Smith (Southern Miss)

Bednarik Award (Defensive Player of the Year)

LB/DE Marquis Haynes (Ole Miss)

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.