Union files for vote by workers at Mississippi Nissan plant

The United Auto Workers has filed to force a unionization vote at a Nissan Motor Co. plant in Mississippi after a year long campaign to build support.

Sandra Hightower, of the National Labor Relations Board, confirmed that the board received the UAW's election petition in its New Orleans office Monday.

Officials with Nissan did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The UAW declines comment but has scheduled an event Tuesday at its office near the plant in Canton, just north of Jackson.

The union has worked for years to build support for a vote among the 6,400 workers at the complex as well as to force Nissan to stay neutral in a vote. The company's management opposes unionization but says the choice is ultimately up to workers.

Nissan made a statement on the issue:

"The 6,400 Canton employees are a key part of the Nissan family, and we are proud to provide them good, stable, safe jobs with some of the best wages and benefits in Mississippi. While it is ultimately up to our employees who will represent them, we do not believe that UAW representation is in the best interest of Nissan Canton and its workers."

