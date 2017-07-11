GoFundMe page set up for Justin Reed's fight against cancer

Former Ole Miss and Provine basketball star Justin Reed is in the fight of his life.

Reed is battling spinal cancer, and a GoFundMe page has been set up for his medical expenses. Over $16,000 has been donated in the last 3 days.

You can donate here.

Reed played for the Rebels from 2000 to 2004, leading the SEC in scoring in his final season in Oxford. He's 5th on the Ole Miss all-time scoring list and 6th in rebounds. Reed was the 2001 SEC Freshman and Newcomer of the Year. He was key on the best season in Rebel history. The 2001 Rebels won 27 games and reached the Sweet 16.

The Celtics selected him in the 2nd Round of the 2004 NBA Draft. Reed played four seasons in the NBA with Boston and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

