Nissan workers in Canton push for unionization election

Nissan workers have filed a petition to organize with the National Labor Relations board.

Tuesday, some of the pro-union supporters and plant workers held a news conference saying their day will come.

The workers tout higher wages, job security, health benefits and pensions as reasons for all workers at the Canton Nissan workers to get on board.

"They said it couldn't be done," said Antonio Hoover, who has worked at Nissan for 13 years. "The Nissan workers have shown you all. We have more than enough votes. The votes have been submitted. Boom there you go!"

In order to petition the National Labor Relations Board, workers had to secure 30 percent of the workforce's approval.

It will take 50 percent plus one to unionize the car factory.

They are requesting the union vote take place July 31 and August 1.

A Nissan spokesman said the company does not believe that United Auto Workers representation is in the best interest of Nissan Canton and it's workers saying:

The 6,400 Canton employees are a key part of the Nissan family, and we are proud to provide them good, stable, safe jobs with some of the best wages and benefits in Mississippi. While it is ultimately up to our employees who will represent them, we do not believe that UAW representation is in the best interest of Nissan Canton and its workers.

