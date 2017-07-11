Nissan workers in Canton push for unionization election

A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
We've received the body camera video of Shia LaBeouf's arrest in downtown Savannah into the WTOC 24-hour Newsroom.More >>
We've received the body camera video of Shia LaBeouf's arrest in downtown Savannah into the WTOC 24-hour Newsroom.More >>
Cincinnati Zoo's beloved baby hippo hit another big milestone Tuesday.More >>
Cincinnati Zoo's beloved baby hippo hit another big milestone Tuesday.More >>
A local teenager is recovering from what medical records show was diagnosed as a flesh-eating bacteria after the teen canoed on the Little Miami River.More >>
A local teenager is recovering from what medical records show was diagnosed as a flesh-eating bacteria after the teen canoed on the Little Miami River.More >>
Fifteen Marines and one Navy Corpsman died in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon.More >>
Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant warns people not to remove the debris from the area where a Marine Corps airplane crashed on Monday afternoon, killing all 16 people on board.More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
A South Carolina woman is in awe after a purse that vanished 25 years ago was reeled in on Lake Hartwell.More >>
A South Carolina woman is in awe after a purse that vanished 25 years ago was reeled in on Lake Hartwell.More >>