CONSIDER THIS: Voter Records… Go Jump in the Gulf

A Presidential advisory commission on election integrity recently requested personal information from voting records at the state level. Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann says if he receives the request, he has no intention of releasing that information.

In fact, he says his reply would be, “They can go jump in the Gulf of Mexico and Mississippi is a great State to launch from.”

The only thing that would make that comment better is to suggest they jump in December or January when the water is a little on the chilly side.

Consider This:

Over the past few years, the initiatives and ideas that have come from Secretary Hosemann and his team have been impressive. Secretary of State Hosemann seems to be knowledgeable, progressive and pragmatic. Something missing from today’s political spectrum.

Based on the dysfunction we see at nearly every level of government, it’s nice to have someone in a leadership position who also has a lot of common sense.

Thanks Secretary Hosemann for standing up and protecting the rights of Mississippians. And if you have any luck getting the commission to jump in the gulf, please let the rest of us make suggestions for others to join them.

