Mississippi Department of Corrections investigating two inmate deaths

The Mississippi Department of Corrections is investigating two unrelated inmate deaths that occurred Monday night.

24-year-old Evan Brothern was pronounced dead at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg about 9 p.m. He had been hospitalized since July 1 after collapsing in an open bay area at South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville.

He was serving a 10-year sentence for sexual battery in Lincoln County. He was sentenced on November 8, 2010.

38-year-old August Walley was found unresponsive in her cell at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County as officers were making cell observations. Walley, who was in a cell alone, was serving 13 years for robbery and aggravated assault in Jackson County. She was pronounced dead at 10:56 p.m.

The cause and manner of death for each inmate are pending an autopsy and an investigation.

