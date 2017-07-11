SECMD17: Dan Mullen nearing a decade of experience at SEC Media Days

Mississippi State was in the spotlight Tuesday for Day 2 of 2017 SEC Media Days. The great southern circus is old hat now for Dan Mullen. He's entering his 9th season as the MSU head coach.

He provided insight on being a media days veteran and leading a young group of Bulldogs.

"The iPad had not been released yet, was not in existence at my first Media Days. Put that it in perspective of how old I am. It's great to be back here, excited about this year's team. We have a young football team with only 12 seniors. Returning a starting quarterback is a huge benefit ,having our starting tailback next to him. All our tight ends are back, helps on the offensive side of the ball. Really excited to have Todd Grantham. The intensity he brings on the defensive side of the ball, I think you've seen a change. And excited to go watch how we play defensively."

Mississippi State opens the season September 2nd against Charleston Southern.

