Spokesperson: Military mishaps low among KC-130, other aircraft

While Monday's deadly crash of a KC-130T in Mississippi has prompted safety concerns for some, a U.S. Marine Corps spokesperson said the aircraft has one of the lowest mishap rates out of all USMC aircraft.

"Over the past 15 years, there have been only three Class A Flight Mishaps involving all Marine Corps models of the C-130, including the crash on July 10," said Capt. Sarah Burns, a public affairs officer with the Office of Marine Corps Communication.

Class A mishaps are defined by the Marine Corps as an unplanned event or series of events resulting in fatality, injury or property damage in excess of $2 million.

Monday's crash in a Leflore County field killed all sixteen service members on board.

The USMC's two other mishaps took place in 2002: one in Pakistan killed seven people and one in California resulted in no fatalities.

The KC-130T which crashed Monday is one of 26 in U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy inventory, according to a Naval Air Systems Command fact sheet.

Marines began using the aircraft in 1983, primarily for air-to-air refueling efforts, as well as troop and cargo transport.

The KC-130T can transport up to 60 troops or transport 36 tons of cargo.

It can also travel long distances between refueling, more than 3,600 miles.

Monday's flight plan for the KC-130T started in Cherry Point, North Carolina, and would have ended in El Centro, California.

The trip -- more than two thousand miles -- came to an abrupt half a third of the way through, when the plane crashed in a soybean field off Highway 82.

It also reignited a debate on safety from at least one publication: The Marine Times, which said the U.S. Marine Corps has struggled to keep aircraft maintained, in part, because of budget cuts over the last decade.

AN investigation revealed another branch of the U.S. military has dealt with far more mishaps than its Marine counterpart.

A compilation of data from the U.S. Air Force Safety Center shows 18 Class A Flight Mishaps since 2000.

Those mishaps destroyed eight C-130s and resulted in the deaths of 51 people.

