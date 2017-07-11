Leflore County Farmers recall watching military cargo plane crash

Farmers whose property backs up to where this crash happened in Leflore County -- recall seeing the plane as it went down.

A local farmer says he and his crew saw the KC-130T aircraft as it was going down. The plane crashed just 300 yards from one of his family's bass ponds.

Three miles away from where the military cargo plane crashed, Andy Jones and his crew were working at Bear Creek Fisheries.

It was a seemingly, average Monday, until they heard what they thought to be a tractor back-firing.\

"I just heard the boom and I looked up," one worker described. "I see the plane when it's coming down to ground and it just coming in straight."

"It was kind of just corkscrewing down," Jones added. "All of a sudden, you know, you start seeing the smoke from the plane and, as it got below the trees, I realized that it was going to crash, so immediately I started heading that way."

As Jones and other farmers got to the scene, they began to realize this was a bigger aircraft than they imagined and a scene where there would likely be no survivors. He, then, began strategizing with emergency responders on ways they could help.

"We took some equipment and blocked the roads, tried to help," Jones said. "You want to help law enforcement do their job. You want to stay out of their way."

