Investigation continues into crash of military plane

Investigators are still searching for clues as to what caused a military plane to crash in the Mississippi Delta. Wreckage from the plane is now on either side of Highway 82 between Itta Bena and Moorehead.

Loads of Marines were shuttled back and forth to the debris sites Tuesday. Local and state law enforcement are now support as the military has taken over the investigation into what may have caused the KC-130T aircraft to crash Monday.

“They were on a training flight from Cherry Point, NC to El Centro, California," said USMC Public Affairs Officer Major Andrew Aranda "They were on a mission to just transport personnel and equipment. That's what I don't know right now. We have investigators on the scene trying to gather all the information.”

We don't know the names of the victims but we’ve now learned that 7 of the 16 on board were from the Marine Raider Battalion based out of Camp Lejune. The Marines Corps and Navy are still notifying those families.

“We're here to provide them with chaplain support, mental health, anything that they need," added Major Aranda. "It's all part of the process.”

Investigation efforts are scattered because the debris is on either side of the highway.

We wanted to give you some perspective. This field where part of the debris is located has a soybean crop that’s waist-high. Even further back, it appears to be chest high. That’s complicating what we’re able to see from our vantage point.

Just after shooting that video---our crew was asked to back up because there are unaccounted for ordinances and they COULD be scattered in this field. Because of that, the military has brought in an explosive ordinance disposal team, just to be on the safe side. In fact, it won’t be able to be plowed until EVERY inch has been searched.

Makeshift command centers have seemingly been established for investigators at both debris sites.

