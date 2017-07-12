Officials give update on investigation of deadly military plane crash

A press conference was held at 10 a.m. Wednesday by the Commander, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing.

Commander, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing to hold press conference https://t.co/qJce8G08UP pic.twitter.com/j9hLUhJ5YL — Marine Corps Reserve (@MarForRes) July 12, 2017

Brig. Gen. Gradley S. James, commanding general, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, addressed the KC-130T aircraft that crashed Monday.

The press conference was held at the LeFlore County and Business Development Center, in Itta Bena Mississippi.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner, Marshall Fisher, also spoke.

During the press conference, officials said no names will be released for at least 24 more hours to ensure all family is notified.

They also said if anybody finds debris, do not touch it, just call 1-800-ATF-GUNS.

