Judge denies bond for Maria Drive homicide suspects

Two men charged in a Jackson homicide appeared before a judge and were denied bond.

The two suspects fled to Louisiana after committing the crime on Maria Drive. 25-year-old Johnny Ray Wilson and 37-year-old J'Marcus Moore were extradited from Louisiana Tuesday to face charges in the death of 56-year-old Frank Turner.

Officers found Turner dead in his home on Maria Drive last week.

Investigators believe Wilson killed him following some kind of fight. They say Wilson also shot 39-year-old Lamont Gibson at the house, stole the victims vehicle and dropped him off at a Louisiana hospital.

That stolen car was later found in Louisiana.

Wilson is charged with murder, auto theft, aggravated assault and kidnapping. Moore faces several charges, including accessory after the fact of murder.

