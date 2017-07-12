Houston Nutt files civil lawsuit against Ole Miss, alleges defamation of character

The Ole Miss NCAA saga took another turn on Wednesday. Former football coach Houston Nutt has filed a civil lawsuit against the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation and the University of Mississippi.

The suit was filed at the United States District Court in Oxford.

Nutt is alleging that Ole Miss violated terms of his 2011 severance agreement.

The complaint also alleges: "This action for breach of contract arises from certain false and defamatory statements made by and on behalf of the Defendants in connection with an NCAA investigation of the Ole Miss football program. Determined to deflect and delay the potential damage from the NCAA investigation, and with the knowledge and tacit approval of certain members of the Ole Miss Control Group, Head Coach Freeze, Athletic Director Bjork, and Sports Information Director Kyle Campbell reached an agreement in 2014 to carry out a carefully orchestrated misinformation campaign, the specific purpose of which was to mislead the media, Ole Miss boosters, and potential recruiting prospects about the true nature of the matters that were being investigated by the NCAA. This deceitful strategy involved having Coach Freeze, AD Bjork, and other members of the Ole Miss Athletics Department tell sports journalists “off the record” that the “majority,” “most,” or “almost all” of the NCAA’s allegations were aimed at Coach Nutt and his staff and that the NCAA’s charges had little, if anything, to do with Coach Freeze."

Ole Miss is charged with 21 total violations in the NCAA notice of allegations.

Four of the violations involve assistant coaches that were on Nutt's staff. They're expected to meet with the NCAA committee on infractions in early fall.

