Three Holcomb residents charged with felony exploitation of a vulnerable person

Attorney General Jim Hood announced that three Holcomb residents were each charged with one felony count of exploitation of a vulnerable person after their indictment by a Grenada County Grand Jury.

Elnora Nason, 32, Lucas Harbin, 35, and Derrick Hall, 24, are each accused of taking more than $250 from the account of an 86-year-old resident of the Golden Living Center in Grenada.

This case is set for trial in Grenada County Circuit Court on July 24, 2017. If convicted, each defendant faces up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

The three defendants turned themselves in at the Grenada County Jail with a bond set at $5,000.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.