JPS online registration for new school year now underway

It's almost time to go back to school, like it or not. Jackson Public Schools parents and guardians can get a head start by registering online right now.

You have to make an initial visit to the school in your child's attendance zone to get a Snapcode, used to complete the online registration process.

If you don't have access to a computer, there are computer labs set up for parents at each school.

You'll need several documents.

Call Enrollment Services at 601-960-8852, if you have any questions.

Registration will take place from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays. Schools will be closed from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Hours will be extended on Thursdays until 6 p.m.

Parents/guardians completing registration must present a current and valid state-issued photo identification along with supporting documentation to the school in order to register their child. The following documents are required for ALL students enrolling in JPS schools for the 2017-2018 school year:

• Certified copy of student's birth certificate (Long Form).

• Certificate of Immunization (Mississippi Form 121 or 122 Medical Exemption). See Mississippi Immunization Requirements.

• Two Proofs of Residency documents.

Verify Proofs of Residency accepted by JPS.

For more information, visit the Online Registration Support page.

