Endangered/Missing Child Alert canceled for Canton 14-year-old

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says the Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 14-year-old Miriam Williams of Canton has been canceled.

Officials say the teen was found safely.The alert was issued on Wednesday.

Williams is described as a black female, five feet, one inch tall, weighing 135 pounds with dark brown, braided hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Tuesday, July 11 at about 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of Matthew Drive and Church Street in Canton.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.