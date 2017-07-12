Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Canton 14-year-old

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Alert for 14-year-old Miriam Williams of Canton.

Williams is described as a black female, five feet, one inch tall, weighing 135 pounds with dark brown, braided hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Tuesday, July 11 at about 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of Matthew Drive and Church Street in Canton.

She was last seen wearing a short blue, green, white and gold dress with orange and white shorts and black shoes.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Miriam Williams contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 601-859-2345.

