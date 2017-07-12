Beetles attacking pine trees in Mississippi

More and more dead pine trees are showing up across the state and the trees in north Mississippi are taking a hit from the beetles, while Alabama is in the midst of a severe infestation.

If you take a look around wooded areas that include pine trees, you might spot bare branches.

Many of those trees are dead and could be infested with the Southern Pine Beetles or IPS Beetles.

"If it's an IPS beetle, it will be dead trees," said Dennis Dauterive, Region 2 Regional Forester with the State Forestry Commission. "Where as if it's a Southern Pine Beetle, you may have a group of dead trees in the middle and outlying a group of yellow trees."

Pine Beetles are small insects that normally attack stressed and dying pine trees, but they usually do not infest trees that are otherwise healthy and vigorous.

In Mississippi, State Forestry officials say we have a problem with these beetles this year due to last year's drought.

The hardest hit areas are in north Mississippi.

"I'm not sure if you call it an outbreak or not," said Dauterive. "But it's more than we've had the last few years."

Experts say it's best to remove the trees if you can. If it's a huge stand of pine trees, consult an expert.

