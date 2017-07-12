Truck erupts into flames on I-55

A Jackson man watched as flames engulfed the cab of his truck while driving on I-55 North.

Minutes after Paul Chinchen pulled into the Renaissance at Colony Park parking lot the fire spread. At first he saw small flames between the back window and metal box where leaves had settled.

The black Ford F-150 quickly erupted into flames.

By the time Ridgeland firefighters arrived it was fully engulfed.

"I pulled in, jumped out, looked around for somebody with a fire extinguisher. I assumed somebody would have one in a car. I stopped a few SUVs. Nobody did. By the time I turned around the flames were huge," Chinchen said.

Sadly Chinchen was driving his teenage son's beloved truck with a newly installed stereo system. No one was injured.

