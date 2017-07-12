Traffic advisory: Temporary lane closure scheduled for I-55 south

Drivers should expect some delays with the temporary closure of the right lane of I-55 southbound between Daniel Lake Boulevard and Savannah Street in Jackson.

Crews will be finalizing paving of the Savannah Street exit ramp.

Advanced warning signs will be in place and motorists are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers during this closure.

It starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

