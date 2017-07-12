Game of risky challenges believed to lead teens to suicide

An online game of risky challenges is believed to have led two teens to kill themselves and this isn't a game you can find by searching in the app store or your Google search bar.

But there are some warning signs you need to be on the look out for.

The game is called Blue Whale and it supposedly got it's start in Russia two years ago.

It is said to be a series of risky challenges spread out over 50 days. A game that, in the end, asks the player to commit suicide.

READ MORE: Parents urged to watch out for the Blue Whale Challenge

"I think some teenagers feel invincible," said Crossroads Christian Marriage & Family Counseling Therapist, Kelsey Dennis. "It's a time in like where you are curious. You want to figure things out. You don't always take a parent's advice, because parents are no fun or they don't want you to experience new things."

Some believe the game isn't real.

Snopes, a website that fact checks internet rumors, even claims the game does not exist. You can't find it by searching your App Store, Google Play, or any other search bar.

However, social media sites, like Instagram, are taking steps to be proactive, sending out warnings to users who appear to be curious about the suicidal challenge.

"Even if this is legitimate or not, it is a good time for parents just to evaluate their understanding of depression in teenagers," Dennis said. "And their understanding of what suicidal behaviors and risk taking behaviors might look like."

While teenagers can be irritable at times, any aggressiveness or withdrawal from your child that last over two weeks to a month should start to raise flags.

Cutting and self-harm also play a big part in these challenges so be mindful of what your child is wearing and if it fits to weather conditions.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.