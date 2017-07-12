Alabama's Mr. Football commits to Mississippi State - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Alabama's Mr. Football commits to Mississippi State

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Alabama's Mister Football committed to Mississippi State today. Meet La'Damian Webb.

He smashed Yellowhammer State records as a junior. Webb rushed for 3,242 yards and an Alabama record 47 touchdowns as Beauregard won the 5A state title. Webb chose State over Ole Miss, Missouri, and Troy.

Watch Webb in action above.

