Aerial footage shows scope of military plane crash wreckage

The site of the military plane crash in Leflore County is now secured. But the work is far from over to determine what happened. It is taking time, manpower, and coordination from several agencies to even cover all the impacted areas.

As SKYCOPTER flew above the impact sites Wednesday, it became clear that the charred and mangled wreckage is scattered for miles.

"Indications are something went wrong at cruise altitude, explained Brig. Gen. Bradley S. James, Commanding General, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing. "There is a large debris pattern."

Aerial footage shows the manpower involved as teams trekked through the heat and deep into the fields. Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher noted that job is a risky one.

"We have a pretty large area to cover," said Fisher. "There are items that are going to be recovered by teams on the ground, some of these may be unsafe."

Our bird's eye view shows that part of the debris, even a significant portion that flatted the field with impact, is nearly a mile from the two main impact sites.

Now the push is to make the public aware that no matter what it is they may find, they shouldn't take it.

"Any items removed from this area, persons removing those items could be subject to criminal prosecution," added Fisher.

Officials say a parachute was located yesterday near the catfish pond but did not appear to have been deployed.

"It's a disaster is what it is," said Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks. "Lord help the families, you know."

Banks says in his 40 plus years in law enforcement, he's never seen the kind of inter-agency support he's watched since Monday.

"We're used to crop dusters crashing," added Sheriff Banks. "That's what were used to. We have that every year. But you're just talking about a pilot. You're talking about 16 people aboard this plane."

The military says it could be a few days before the official roster of names of the 16 aboard that plane is released.