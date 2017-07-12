SWAC Men's Basketball Tournament Championship will be named after Davey Whitney

The biggest honor in SWAC basketball will now bear the name of its greatest coach.

The SWAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted Wednesday to name the SWAC Men's Basketball Championship trophy after the late Davey L. Whitney.

Whitney led Alcorn State from 1969-1989 and 1996-2003. He won 566 games and 12 SWAC titles on The Reservation. The Wiz guided the Braves to wins in the NCAA and NIT Tournaments. The 1980 win over South Alabama marked the first time a HBCU won a game in the NCAA Tournament. Whitney's Braves made 6 Big Dance appearances, including victories in 1983 and 1984.

The Davey L. Whitney Trophy is up for grabs in March 2018. The SWAC semifinals and championship game will be held at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

