Investigation board appointed to look into Monday's military plane crash

The investigation into Monday's deadly military crash will receive a jump start now that the staff specially trained to analyze every piece of wreckage -- and determine what it means -- has already been chosen by the U.S. Marine Corps.

That team, 2nd Lt. Stephanie Leguizamon said, will have 30 days to review all the information, conduct interviews, perform site surveys in Leflore County and participate in engineering investigations if needed.

"The report is submitted for endorsement through the chain of command, recommendations are decided upon, and the investigation is ultimately closed out by the Naval Safety Center," Leguizamon said.

The investigative board involves service members from the Naval Safety Center and other representatives from the Marines' mishap unit, who are specially trained to handle these kinds of situations.

A Department of Defense analysis of mishap investigations indicated that human error is a causal factor in 80 to 90 percent of all mishaps in the military.

The factors that led to Monday's deadly crash have not yet been determined.

