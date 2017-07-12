Dak Prescott and Mississippi State women's basketball win ESPYs

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

Mississippi State women’s basketball’s most historic team and Bulldog alumnus Dak Prescott each won an ESPY Wednesday night during the awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre at LA LIVE.

The Bulldogs’ upset of UConn in the 2017 NCAA Women’s Final Four earned them the Best Upset ESPY, while Prescott took home the award for Best Breakthrough Athlete.

Playing in their first Final Four, the Bulldogs won 66-64 in overtime to snap the Huskies’ college basketball-record 111-game win streak.

Morgan William’s buzzer beater secured MSU a spot in the national title game in its first Final Four. Her shot made it to the finals of the voting for the Best Play ESPY.

The win against UConn in Dallas not only halted the Huskies’ win streak, but it also marked State’s first-ever win against a team ranked No. 1 in the nation.

MSU beat out the Clemson football team’s win against Alabama and Denis Istomin’s Austrialian Open upset of Novak Djokovic.

The award capped a special season for Vic Schaefer’s Mississippi State squad. The Bulldogs set school records with 34 overall victories and 13 SEC wins. MSU finished second in the conference before advancing to the league tournament’s title game for the second-straight year.

Prescott, the 2016 NFL Rookie of the Year, set NFL rookie quarterback records for wins (13), passer rating (104.9), touchdown-to-interception ratio (23/4) and completion percentage (67.8) in leading the Dallas Cowboys to the playoffs.

He also became the first rookie quarterback in Cowboys history to be selected to the NFL Pro Bowl. Prescott is the owner of two Mississippi State degrees.

To win the ESPY, Prescott earned more votes than finalists Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, the NBA’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Laurie Hernandez of USA Gymnastics and soccer’s Christian Pulisic.

