Family members have identified five of their loved ones killed in the military crash in Leflore County. Fathers, heartbroken, trying to hold back tears, spoke of their sons now known as fallen heroes.

"When I say he was a man of God, he wasn't a man of God because he went to church. He lived it," said Terry Murray.



Sgt. Joseph Murray was from Jacksonville, Florida. He leaves behind his wife and four small children.



"His fellow Marines in combat would come to him for prayer," added Murray.



Thirty-one-year-old Staff Sergeant Joshua Snowden of North Texas was among those lives lost. According to Snowden's family he was a flight engineer on the KC-130 aircraft that went down.

Forty-seven-year-old Gunnery Sergeant Brendan Johnson was also on the plane. Dan Baldassare, a U.S. Marine crew master, was from New York. Three On Your Side was able to speak to Darrylle Kevianne, he said his 31-year-old son, Sgt. Julian Kevianne was among those victims.



"I am so very proud of Julian. All he did was give to his country," said Darrylle Kevianne. "I would hear from him going to Afghanistan and every place else. He was proud of being there."

"When they were on patrol, he would be humming praise and worship songs, said Terry Murray. "It was relayed to me from one of his fellow marines. When Joseph stopped singing praises, they took the safety off their weapons because they all immediately thought something was up. All was well when Joseph was with them."



The U.S. Department of Defense has not yet identified those who were killed.

