Marines identify 16 killed in military plane crash

Marines have identified the 16 fallen servicemen after a military plane crashed over LeFlore County.

Cpl. Collin J. Schaaff, 22, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452

Cpl. Daniel Baldassare, 20, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452

Sgt. Joshua M. Snowden, 31, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452

Sgt. Dietrich Schmieman, 26, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion

Sgt. Joseph Murray, 26, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ryan Lohrey, 30, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion

Sgt. Dietrich Schmieman, 26, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion

Sgt. Owen Lennon, 26, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452

Sgt. Talon Leach, 27, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion

Sgt. Julian M. Kevianne, 31, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452

Sgt. Chad Jenson, 25, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion

Staff Sgt. William Kundrat, 33, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion

Staff Sgt. Robert H. Cox, 28, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion

Gunnery Sgt. Brendan C. Johnson, 45, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452

Gunnery Sgt. Mark A. Hopkins, 34, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452

Capt. Sean E. Elliott, 30,with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452

Maj. Caine Michael Goyette, 41, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452

Several family members spoke out about their loved ones.

Fathers, heartbroken, trying to hold back tears, spoke of their sons now known as fallen heroes.

"When I say he was a man of God, he wasn't a man of God because he went to church. He lived it," said Terry Murray. Sgt. Joseph Murray was from Jacksonville, Florida. He leaves behind his wife and four small children. "His fellow Marines in combat would come to him for prayer," added Murray.



31-year-old Staff Sergeant Joshua Snowden of North Texas was among those lives lost. According to Snowden's family he was a flight engineer on the KC-130 aircraft that went down. "When they were on patrol, he would be humming praise and worship songs, said Terry Murray. "It was relayed to me from one of his fellow marines. When Joseph stopped singing praises, they took the safety off their weapons because they all immediately thought something was up. All was well when Joseph was with them."

A press conference will be held at noon today to read aloud the names of those fallen and give the latest.



Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.