Memorial service to be held for 16 fallen service members

A memorial service for 16 fallen service members will take place in North Carolina at 11:00 a.m.

The Marines have identified the 16 fallen servicemen that died in a military plane crash in Leflore County.

The Onslow Civic Affairs Committee will host an observance in memory of those who lost their lives in the Mississippi incident. The observance will be held Friday at the Freedom Fountain and will be open to the public.



As is the custom for the committee during their annual observance on 9/11 to remember those who have lost their lives, a short bio (if available) will be read for each of those lost and a moment of silence observed.



The Committee, born of the original Caring Community Committee, provides Citizen led observances for 9/11, Freedom Day and telling the story of the origins of the Freedom Fountain.



The Freedom Fountain is dedicated to all those who have passed through our community in service to their nation and stands in a Mourning Status at this time with all but the center Freedom Jet extinguished in memory of those lost

The victims names will be read aloud at this service as their lives are honored:

Cpl. Collin J. Schaaff, 22, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452

Cpl. Daniel Baldassare, 20, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452

Sgt. Joshua M. Snowden, 31, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452

Sgt. Dietrich Schmieman, 26, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion

Sgt. Joseph Murray, 26, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ryan Lohrey, 30, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion

Sgt. Owen Lennon, 26, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452

Sgt. Talon Leach, 27, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion

Sgt. Julian M. Kevianne, 31, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452

Sgt. Chad Jenson, 25, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion

Staff Sgt. William Kundrat, 33, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion

Staff Sgt. Robert H. Cox, 28, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion

Gunnery Sgt. Brendan C. Johnson, 45, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452

Gunnery Sgt. Mark A. Hopkins, 34, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452

Capt. Sean E. Elliott, 30,with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452

Maj. Caine Michael Goyette, 41, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452

Several family members spoke out about their loved ones.

Fathers, heartbroken, trying to hold back tears, spoke of their sons now known as fallen heroes.

"When I say he was a man of God, he wasn't a man of God because he went to church. He lived it," said Terry Murray. Sgt. Joseph Murray was from Jacksonville, Florida. He leaves behind his wife and four small children. "His fellow Marines in combat would come to him for prayer," added Murray.



31-year-old Staff Sergeant Joshua Snowden of North Texas was among those lives lost. According to Snowden's family he was a flight engineer on the KC-130 aircraft that went down. "When they were on patrol, he would be humming praise and worship songs, said Terry Murray. "It was relayed to me from one of his fellow marines. When Joseph stopped singing praises, they took the safety off their weapons because they all immediately thought something was up. All was well when Joseph was with them."



