Recent claims of people contracting bacterial infections impacts boating business

Recent claims of people contracting bacterial infections from the Ross Barnett Reservoir are impacting businesses on the water.

Three on your side interviewed this Madison man who claimed his ankle was contaminated with a form bacteria found in the Ross Barnett Reservoir.

As well as this teenager who said her foot became infected after a fun day on the water at the Rez.

While not officially confirmed, these claims have some people thinking twice before supporting some businesses in the area.

“Of course when word spreads, people start to perk up and start to say let me think about that a little while,” said Aaron Criddle.

Manager Aaron Criddle works for The Main Harbor Store on the water.

“Reservations have gone down a little bit just a few here and there," added Criddle. "I knew it would affect the business, but that is just part of the job and you have to expect that.”

Experts say bacteria in water usually affects more people with open wounds. It's mostly contracted in fresh water, salt water, and standing water because of the germs, organisms, and debris that could be lurking.

Criddle says as more people are educated about the do's and don'ts in the water, it has helped eliminate the fear of going out on the water.

“It is just not something in our water, but you just have to be cautious and aware,” said Criddle.

Customers couldn't agree more.

“We enjoyed, we were out for four or five or hours,” said one customer.

They are encouraging others to continue to support the REZ.

“This is kind of staycation place, so we got to keep it alive out here,” added Criddle.

