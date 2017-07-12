Brandon's J.T. Ginn selected to Under Armour and Perfect Game All-American games

Not many 18 year olds get the chance to play at Wrigley Field and Petco Park. Brandon's J.T. Ginn will play at two MLB parks in the span of 15 days.

The Bulldog senior pitcher was selected to play in the Under Armour All-American Game and the Perfect Game All-American Classic.

J.T.'s arm is the talk of college and major league scouts. He topped 95 mph earlier this summer at the Perfect Game WWBA 17U Championship. Ginn is committed to play at Mississippi State. These All-American nods mean he's projected to be a high draft pick at the 2018 MLB Draft.

I asked Ginn what it means to play in two elite events. "It really is great. I've only been to a major league stadium once in my life. Watched one Braves game, so to actually get to go to a field and play on it is pretty incredible. I kinda like working on all aspects of my game, obviously the pitching is my best thing. I just try to work on throwing strikes, and just working on all my pitches."

Hattiesburg standout Joe Gray was also selected to play in the Under Armour and Perfect Game matchups.

The Under Armour All-American Game is Saturday, July 29th at Wrigley Field. First pitch is at 7:05pm Central Time. You can watch the game on MLB Network.

The Perfect Game All-American Classic is Sunday, August 13th at Petco Park in San Diego. You can watch the game on MLB Network.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.