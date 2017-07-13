Canton police looking for 5 Walmart robbers

On Wednesday, five men stole electronics from the glass case at Walmart in Canton.

According to Investigator Walker with the Canton Police Department, at 5:26 a.m., the men walked inside the Walmart on Feather Line and smashed the window out of several cases with a hammer.

The men stole 4 Xbox games and 8 apple iPods from another glass case.

They also stole several Halo head phone speakers and ran out the back exit door of Walmart. The suspects drove away in a burgundy 2008 Hyundai Elantra.

If anyone recognizes these men or the car they were driving, please contact the Canton police department at 601-859-2121.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.