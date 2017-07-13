Main Street in Madison closed due to gas leak

Due to a construction incident with a gas line across the street from the Madison Police Department on Crawford Street anyone visiting the Madison Justice Complex this morning is asked to drive to the building on Crawford Street from Madison Avenue.

According to the Madison police department, Crawford Street is closed at Madison Parkway (Highway463/Main Street).

Madison Municipal Court is still open for business but Police officers will be directing traffic in the area.

The Madison police department asks that residents proceed with caution in this area.

