Hugh Freeze filibuster kicks off Ole Miss session at SEC Media Days

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
2,754 words, 16 minutes, 1 podium. Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze kicked off Thursday at SEC Media Days with a congressional style filibuster.

The leader of the Rebels broke down expectations, coaches, players, and the proverbial elephant in the room in a long opening statement. The first question Freeze received from the press was on The Suit.

Freeze was one of several named Wednesday in Houston Nutt's lawsuit against Ole Miss.

 "I would absolutely love to share my opinion on it, but unfortunately it's a legal case and I can't comment."

