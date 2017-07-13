Hugh Freeze filibuster kicks off Ole Miss session at SEC Media Days

2,754 words, 16 minutes, 1 podium. Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze kicked off Thursday at SEC Media Days with a congressional style filibuster.
The leader of the Rebels broke down expectations, coaches, players, and the proverbial elephant in the room in a long opening statement. The first question Freeze received from the press was on The Suit.
Freeze was one of several named Wednesday in Houston Nutt's lawsuit against Ole Miss.
"I would absolutely love to share my opinion on it, but unfortunately it's a legal case and I can't comment."
15+ minute opening statement from Hugh Freeze on SEC Network at SEC Media Days. First question on Houston Nutt lawsuit pic.twitter.com/njMsDdLBOW— Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) July 13, 2017
Ole Miss has arrived at SEC Media Days. Shea Patterson signing autographs for a few Rebel fans that came out. pic.twitter.com/Inqwv3LhA1— Jeff Barker (@JeffBarker_) July 13, 2017
