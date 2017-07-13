Ronald Acuna promoted to Gwinnett, Austin Riley promoted to M-Braves

Press Release from the Mississippi Braves

Mississippi Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña, the Braves No. 7 prospect as ranked by MLB.com, has been promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett from Double-A Mississippi. Third baseman Austin Riley, the Braves No. 12 prospect as ranked by MLB.com, has been promoted to Double-A Mississippi from High-A Florida. In other moves, outfielder Tyler Neslony has been sent to Mississippi from Florida and infielder Andrew Daniel was transferred to Florida from Mississippi.

Acuna, 19, was hitting .326 with 24 extra-base hits, 30 RBI and 19 stolen bases (third-best in the league) in 57 games since joining the M-Braves in May. Acuna was named Braves Organizational Player of the Month at Double-A Mississippi after posting a .415 batting average with seven doubles, a triple, three homers and 15 RBI in 21 games during the month of May. The young prospect was hitting .287 with three doubles, five triples, three homers, 19 RBI and 14 stolen bases in 28 games at High-A Florida before his promotion. As ranked by Baseball America, the Braves No. 6 prospect spent most of last season at Low-A Rome, hitting .311 in 40 games. A native of Venezuela, Acuna was signed by the Braves as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2014.

Riley, 20, was hitting .252 with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 47 RBI in 81 games with the Fire Frogs this season. He was selected as a 2017 Florida State League Mid-Season All-Star and posted his best numbers in May, hitting .282 with nine extra-base hits and 21 RBI in 29 games. Riley spent all of last season at Low-A Rome where he posted a .271 batting average with 39 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 80 RBI in 129 games. The Mississippi native was selected by the Braves in the Competitive Balance Round A (41st overall) of the 2015 draft out of DeSoto Central High School.

Neslony, 23, was hitting .309 with 17 doubles, four homers and 21 RBI in 60 games at High-A Florida. He hit .326 and .310 during the months of April and June, respectively. He was also selected as a 2017 Florida State League Mid-Season All-Star. Last season, Neslony appeared in fives games with R-Danville, hitting .500, before joining Low-A Rome. With the Rome club, he hit .257 with eight extra-base hits and 12 RBI in 41 contests. The Texas native was selected by the Braves in the ninth round of the 2016 draft out of Texas Tech.

Daniel, 24, began the season at Double-A Mobile in the Angels system where he posted a .225 batting average with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 RBI in 49 games. He was signed by the Atlanta Braves and assigned to Double-A Mississippi on June 28. In 10 games with the M-Braves, Daniel had a .095 batting average. He spent the entire 2016 season at Double-A Arkansas, hitting .266 with 21 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 43 RBI in 121 games with the Travelers. Daniel was originally selected by the Angels in the 11th round of the 2014 draft out of San Diego.

