CONSIDER THIS: Jackson Improvements Already Underway

Mayor Lumumba has been in office for two weeks and improvements are already underway. As we discussed in previous editorials, focusing on some of the main entrances to the city by mowing the grass and fixing the potholes improves the experience of people who are visiting our state or capital city for the first time.

Consider This:

There is cautious optimism, and support, for the new administration. Most everyone understands addressing and fixing the city’s problems will play a critical role in a resurgent Jackson.

Hopefully, the attention to address these issues quickly is not a short-term temporary fix, but the start of a dynamic leadership shift in Jackson.

It might be minor, but it’s progress. Nice Start. Keep it up, Mayor Lumumba.

