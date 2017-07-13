UPDATE: One dead in train vs car collision - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

UPDATE: One dead in train vs car collision

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson Police say one person is dead following a car vs. train collision near the intersection of Boling Street and Bullard Street in west Jackson.

Police say there are injuries, but no other information is available at this time.

We have a crew headed to the accident location and will update you as soon as we have more information.

