Police identify man killed in train vs car collision

Jackson Police say one person is dead following a car vs. train collision near the intersection of Boling Street and Bullard Street in west Jackson.

He has been identified as 44-year-old Marcus Williams.

"I saw the driver. Half his head was took off, said David Ward, who was feet away from the accident when it happened.

Sophia Ford was right next to Ward - "I'm scared, I'm still shook over it now," she said.

Jackson Police say Williams was killed in the accident when his car was split into two pieces and completely destroyed.

"The gate was coming down and everything, so he was trying to beat the train," explained Ward.

"Accident investigators with the police department, as well as the railroad company are here on scene conducting an investigation, and the cause of the accident is under investigation as well, said Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones while JPD cleaned up after the crash.

Kansas City Southern Rail Company owns the train.

Witnesses say the accident could have been even worse ; part of the car was pushed toward a crowd of people.

"She saved my life," said Ward, gesturing to Ford. "See where that back end of the fence was? I was sitting right there. If she hadn't have gotten me out of that spot, I wouldn't be here talking."

The scene is now clear but the accident is still being investigated.

Witnesses are urging drivers to be vigilant and drive defensively near railroad tracks.

"I don't never want to see nothing like that ever again. I don't think I'm going to sleep at night. That hurt so bad to see something like this happen," said Ford.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.