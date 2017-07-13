Minor injuries in 18-wheeler accident - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Minor injuries in 18-wheeler accident

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
Source: MHP/Twitter Source: MHP/Twitter
Heavy rain appears to be a factor in an 18-wheeler accident on I-55 in Copiah County. 

MHP says the 18-wheeler veered off the roadway and struck two vehicles parked on the shoulder because of the Heavy Rain. Minor injuries were reported.

