Death Row Inmate files for post-conviction relief

Death Row inmate Richard Gerald Jordan filed a Second Successive Petition for Post-Conviction Relief Thursday. Attorney General Jim Hood has asked the Mississippi Supreme Court to set an execution date for Jordan on or before August 27. Jordan is the state's longest-serving death row inmate.

A jury found Jordan guilty twice of kidnapping and murdering Edwina Marter in 1976. At one point, Jordan's death sentence was reduced to a life sentence, but the death sentence was reinstated in 1998.

In one of his petitions, Jordan is raising questions about the drugs used in lethal injection executions.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.